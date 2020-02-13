Billy D. Galloway, 40, of Midland passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of New Beginnings, 111 E. New York. Burial will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Union Memorial Cemetery, in Sandy Community, Texas. Billy is survived by the love of his life, Amy; mother, Norma Galloway; daughters, Charizma Galloway, Siena Galloway; son, Anthony Moreno; seven sisters, and three brothers. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020