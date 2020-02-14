Billy D. Galloway, 40, of Midland passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Midland Memorial Hospital Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Born July 10, 1979 to Norma Galloway, and the late Billy Ray Galloway. Billy accepted Christ at an early age at Macedonia Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor O.J. Archie. Billy always referred himself as the Renaissance man, but his true passion was his love of music (Rap). Billy never let his sickness or anything get in his way of what he wanted to do with that being said he would have been graduating with his associate of science in business administration on Feb. 15, 2020. Preceding him in death were his father, Maternal and Paternal Grandparents and Great-Grandparents. Billy is survived by the love of his life, Amy; son, Anthony Moreno; daughters, Charizma Galloway, Siena Galloway, one granddaughter, his mother Norma Galloway, one brother, two half-brothers, seven half-sisters, four aunts, six uncles and several cousins. A homegoing service will be held on Saturday, Feb.15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Church of New Beginnings (111 E. New York Midland, TX 79701) Pastor Norman Lewis officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm Union Memorial Cemetery, in Sandy Community, Texas. A special Thank You from the family to Fresenius Kidney Care Staff and Physician's, and Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2020