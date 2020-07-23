Billy Don Merriman passed away quietly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after reaching the age of 90 years. He died peacefully at his home in the early morning hours. Bill was born on January 23, 1930, to James Earl Merriman and Mecca Belle Rhodes in Vashti, Clay County, Texas. When Bill was a young boy in the 1930's, Earl and Mecca packed themselves and their eight children in a Model T Ford and moved to Midland. Bill had six brothers, Chester, Victor, Leo, Wayne, Jim, and Bob, and one sister, Jewell Merriman Clark. All of his siblings preceded him in death. He married Betty Lou Reed on June 2, 1950 in California. Bill and Betty had five children, Donnie, Bobby, Debby, Becky, and Tammy. Debby preceded her father in death. It was a profound loss, and one that broke his heart until the day he died. Bill had numerous professions throughout his life. He worked for Kaiser Steel in the early years. He owned and operated a full-service filling station in Stanton, Texas for a couple of years. While working at C. A. Gray Plumbing, Bill became a master plumber. He owned and operated Merriman Plumbing until his retirement. Bill and Betty's house was a gathering place for their childrens' many friends when they were growing up. They were always greeted with a smile and "come on in!". Their door was always open. The friends continued to visit Bill and Betty long after all the children had left the nest, a testament to how much all the kids loved Bill and Betty. Bill was a strong patriarch of his family, a shining example for his children, a good friend to all, and a man who would do anything for someone in need. He was a good father who always took care of his children, and did his best to teach and guide them. He was a loving grandfather and great grandfather to many. Bill is survived by his children; Donnie Merriman, Bobby Merriman, Tammy Merriman and Becky Vines and her husband, Jody Vines. Also 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Instead of flowers, the family knows that Bill would hope that you would do an unexpected act of kindness in his name. This kind and caring man has left an indelible mark on those who knew him, and will be supremely missed by all who loved him. We rejoice in knowing that he is now with Betty and Debby. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences.



