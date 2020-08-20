1/1
Billy "Joe" Farrington
1953 - 2020
Billy 'Joe" Farrington, 66, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on August 16, 2020. Joe fought a tough fight as he has always done during his life, not one to give up easily. He had been fighting cancer for 4 long brave years, but this one he couldn't kick. Joe was born to Mary and Glendon Farrington September 2, 1953 in Lamesa, Texas. He married Sara Stone and had 3 children, Joe Chad Farrington, Steven Eric Farrington and Carrie Ann Garza. He is preceded in death by parents Mary and Glendon, brother Lewis, son Eric. Joe is survived by his wife, Marie Farrington, married May 30, 1997, son Chad and his wife Myra and daughter Carrie Ann Garza. Grandchildren Joe Chad Farrington, Destani Farrington, Breanna Pittman and Kelcie Farrington. Nephews, Kenneth Farrington and family and Corey Farrington. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many other family members. Joe lived in the Midland, Tx area most of his life. Joe built Farrington Truck in the early 1980's. He had many different interests, businesses, from door to door salesman, roofing company, wrecking yard, diesel mechanic, there was nothing he wouldn't do to support his family or community. He enjoyed coaching and refereeing soccer leagues in the midland area for several years and helped develop the Midland Soccer Association. Joe's other passions were hot rod racing, golf tournaments, pool tournaments and was always willing to lend a helping hand and mechanical knowledge if needed A funeral service will be held at Solid Rock Fellowship, 4601 I-20 in Midland, 1:30 p.m. with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
