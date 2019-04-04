Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Gene Miller. View Sign

On April 1, 2019, Billy Gene Miller slipped out of this world and into the arms of Jesus, his savior. While we mourn his absence, we rejoice knowing that he is finally reunited with Judi, the love of his life and wife of 49 years. Second to his devotion to his family, Bill loved airplanes. He became a pilot and bought his first plane in his early 20s. He enjoyed a 43-year career working as an airplane mechanic for Continental Airlines. Billy was born in Dodge City, Kansas and passed away in Midland, Texas. His light-hearted and generous personality brought joy to those blessed to cross his path. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Mervin Miller and his wife, Judi Miller. Bill will be missed by his five children, Julie (David) Braswell, Janine (Allan) Haynes, Jackie (Steve) Smith, Bill (Dominique) Miller and Robert Miller as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe with burial to follow in the Garden Park Cemetery. Please visit

On April 1, 2019, Billy Gene Miller slipped out of this world and into the arms of Jesus, his savior. While we mourn his absence, we rejoice knowing that he is finally reunited with Judi, the love of his life and wife of 49 years. Second to his devotion to his family, Bill loved airplanes. He became a pilot and bought his first plane in his early 20s. He enjoyed a 43-year career working as an airplane mechanic for Continental Airlines. Billy was born in Dodge City, Kansas and passed away in Midland, Texas. His light-hearted and generous personality brought joy to those blessed to cross his path. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Mervin Miller and his wife, Judi Miller. Bill will be missed by his five children, Julie (David) Braswell, Janine (Allan) Haynes, Jackie (Steve) Smith, Bill (Dominique) Miller and Robert Miller as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe with burial to follow in the Garden Park Cemetery. Please visit www.cashnerconroe.com to leave an online condolence for his family. Funeral Home Cashner Funeral Home

801 Teas Road

Conroe , TX 77303

(936) 756-2126 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close