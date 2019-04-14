Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Gene Zeitler. View Sign

Billy Gene Zeitler passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, in San Angelo, Texas. He was 87 years old. Bill was born on August 3, 1931 in Girvin, Texas to Irvin and Gladys (Elliott) Zeitler. He grew up in Imperial, Texas and graduated from Buena Vista High School. Bill served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in England. On December 29, 1953, Bill married Lillian Kathryn McKeel and they celebrated 65 happy years of marriage. He was a geophysicist and worked in the oil industry for several years. After his children started school, Bill went back to college to become an educator. He served as a teacher, administrator, and Director of Transportation for Midland ISD for 21 years until his retirement. Bill was a member of Southland Baptist Church, Texas Retired Teachers, Midland Lion's Club, and Midland Gem & Mineral Society and XYZ of Crestview Baptist Church. He loved his Lord Jesus Christ and served as a Deacon, Director of the Adult Sunday School Department, and Board of Director for the Day Care/Preschool at Crestview Baptist Church in Midland. His hobbies included fishing, travelling, lapidary work, and his grandchildren. Bill enjoyed his life as a husband, father, and especially being "Papa" to his 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His philosophy was "have a little fun every day." Bill was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Selma Eileen Zeitler, and great-grandson, Layton Stone. Among those that will be eager to see him one day in heaven include his wife, Kathy Zeitler of San Angelo; son, Gary Zeitler and wife Patricia of Jacksboro; daughter, Karen Steed of San Angelo; grandchildren Kelli (Zeitler) Stone and husband Mike of Odessa; Elya (Steed) Whitten and husband John of Abilene; Zachary Zeitler and wife Cassie of Jacksboro; Caleb Steed and wife Julie of Hutto; Joshua Steed and wife Stormi of Granbury; Hannah (Steed) Guharajan and husband Deepan of New York; Joanna Steed of Lubbock, and his precious great grandchildren Aubrey, Zoey, Sam, Sara Kathryn, Zaley, Lincoln, Savannah, Elijah, Simon, and one more due in July. Also, sisters Delores (Zeitler) Sharp of Arkansas, and Joy (Zeitler) Swetnam and husband Jerry of Kilgore; brothers Frank Zeitler and wife Mary of Ector, and Irv Zeitler and wife Diane of Paint Rock, numerous nieces, nephews and cherished friends. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Baptist Retirement Community and the Sagecrest Facility for their love, support, and care. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM on Monday, April 15th at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo. Interment will be at 10:00 AM in Abilene, Texas on Tuesday, April 16th at National Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at Southland Baptist Church in San Angelo on Tuesday, April 16th at 3:30 PM. Grandsons will serve as Pall Bearers. If so, desired memorial may be given to: Hospice of San Angelo, 36 E. Twohig #1100, San Angelo, Texas 76903 Or Southland Baptist Church Building Fund, 4300 Meadow Creek Trail, San Angelo, Texas 76904 Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper- funeralhome.com Funeral Home Harper Funeral Home

