Billy Joe Dallas, 71, of Midland, Texas passed away at home peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kirby-Smith-Rogers Funeral Home in Lovington, NM. He is survived by one sister. Two Daughters Lori Partlow and Bunni Allred of Midland, six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and one on the way. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019