Billy Joe Farrington, 66, of Midland, passed from this life on August 16, 2020. He was born to Glendon and Mary Farrington, September 2, 1953 in Lamesa, TX. He is survived by his wife, Marie Y. Farrington; son, Chad Farrington; daughter, Carrie Garza and sister, Loris Foster. A funeral service will be held at Solid Rock Fellowship, 4601 I-20 in Midland, 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020; burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery.



