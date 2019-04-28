Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Joe Hendrix. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Billy Joe Hendrix, 67, of Paris, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home while surrounded by his loving family. Cremation is under the care & direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Billy's cremated remains will be taken back to Red Level, AL where they will be scattered between the graves of his grandparents. Billy Joe, the son of Ben & Ella Faye Edson Hendrix, was born May 18, 1951, in Red Level, AL. He was a professional truck driver for Central Freight. Billy wanted everyone to love and know Jesus Christ, and if one doesn't know Jesus, then wanted everyone to please find Him. He was such a caring person and wanted everyone to know there was a heaven. He wanted everyone to be free and work hard as long as they were able. As a child he loved music, playing in the dirt and building tunnels. He loved classic Rock & Roll with a passion. He was passionate and expressed a great love for his wife, Yvonne, his son, Trinity and his grandson, Isiah. He was humorous enough that when he left he told his son to mow the grass and fix anything that he could. Billy Joe loved football and played for Robert E. Lee High School in Midland, Texas. His favorite football player was Roger Staubach. Three of his favorite things in life were; spending time with his family, eating good food and listening to music. He was best buddies with his grandson, Isiah, and knew he could talk with him anytime. He loved his dear wife for taking care of his hard self, and she loved him. He always said, "The Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away, but He does not come to kill, steal, or rob." He wanted everyone to take care of each other because that's all we have. He sometime thought he said too much. He was passionate about people and taught his son to love all people, yet he was one of the toughest men his son ever knew. He was a humble, gentle person, he would pick up strangers on the road side and feed them. He worked hard his whole life. It can truly be said that they broke the mold when they made Billy Joe Hendrix! He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sheila Hendrix, an infant brother, Benjamin Hendrix and a brother, Larry Hendrix. Survivors include his loving wife, Yvonne Jackson Hendrix, whom he married on Aug. 11, 1994, a son, Trinity James Hendrix and wife Kim, his grandson, Isiah James Hendrix, a step-son, Alan Jackson & wife Romona, a sister, Gwen Hughes, and a brother, Chad Hendrix & wife Heather along with several nieces & nephews whom he loved very much. To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit

Billy Joe Hendrix, 67, of Paris, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home while surrounded by his loving family. Cremation is under the care & direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Billy's cremated remains will be taken back to Red Level, AL where they will be scattered between the graves of his grandparents. Billy Joe, the son of Ben & Ella Faye Edson Hendrix, was born May 18, 1951, in Red Level, AL. He was a professional truck driver for Central Freight. Billy wanted everyone to love and know Jesus Christ, and if one doesn't know Jesus, then wanted everyone to please find Him. He was such a caring person and wanted everyone to know there was a heaven. He wanted everyone to be free and work hard as long as they were able. As a child he loved music, playing in the dirt and building tunnels. He loved classic Rock & Roll with a passion. He was passionate and expressed a great love for his wife, Yvonne, his son, Trinity and his grandson, Isiah. He was humorous enough that when he left he told his son to mow the grass and fix anything that he could. Billy Joe loved football and played for Robert E. Lee High School in Midland, Texas. His favorite football player was Roger Staubach. Three of his favorite things in life were; spending time with his family, eating good food and listening to music. He was best buddies with his grandson, Isiah, and knew he could talk with him anytime. He loved his dear wife for taking care of his hard self, and she loved him. He always said, "The Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away, but He does not come to kill, steal, or rob." He wanted everyone to take care of each other because that's all we have. He sometime thought he said too much. He was passionate about people and taught his son to love all people, yet he was one of the toughest men his son ever knew. He was a humble, gentle person, he would pick up strangers on the road side and feed them. He worked hard his whole life. It can truly be said that they broke the mold when they made Billy Joe Hendrix! He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sheila Hendrix, an infant brother, Benjamin Hendrix and a brother, Larry Hendrix. Survivors include his loving wife, Yvonne Jackson Hendrix, whom he married on Aug. 11, 1994, a son, Trinity James Hendrix and wife Kim, his grandson, Isiah James Hendrix, a step-son, Alan Jackson & wife Romona, a sister, Gwen Hughes, and a brother, Chad Hendrix & wife Heather along with several nieces & nephews whom he loved very much. To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close