Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 Funeral service 2:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701

May 20, 2019, God called home one of his most faithful servants, Billy Joe Steward Sr. or "Bill" as most knew him. He was 72 years old. Bill was born December 17, 1946, to Ethel and Joe Rodgers in Brownfield, Texas. When Bill was just a tot, Ethel remarried to John Butler Steward, the man that Bill would call Dad. He was legally adopted at the age of eight. These were tough times in the rural farming town of Brownfield, so in 1956 the family moved to Midland, where Bill spent his short childhood. He grew up fast, always working, delivering doughnuts, newspapers and doing just about anything he could to help his family to make ends meet. Ethel and John were blessed with a son that put their needs before his own, and Bill never let them down once in his 72 years. As a young man, Bill was more than adventurous. Just before his 15th birthday, Bill landed a job with the Dawson Geophysical Company, and left home for Ogden, Utah. His tall handsome appearance and solid character easily convinced those doing the hiring that he was of legal age. Bill liked to say "when Mr. Dawson found out I was only 17 years old, he fired me but hired be back on my 18th birthday." Bill loved working for Dawson, he became the youngest driller in the company. In 1964, Bill was drilling in Eldorado, Texas when he caught the eye of an adorable hostess at the local café, Linda Darnell Craig. The moment she saw him, she knew she was going to marry him. It was truly love at first sight. Anxious to win her heart, he took out his first loan to buy a Martin Guitar, which he used to woo Linda on their first date. Four months later on January 8, 1965, they were married in Eldorado, Texas. They were seldom apart from one another during the next 54 years. In July of 1966, they welcomed their first child, Billy Joe Steward Jr. and two years later in August of 1968, a second son, John Butler Steward. Linda needed a little girl to complete the family, and in April of 1970, Rhonda Lynn Steward was born. Bill remained with Dawson Geophysical until 1979, after settling in Midland, where he and Linda founded Steward Cable Repair. Their little company thrived, allowing Bill and Linda to enjoy a long retirement together doing the things they loved, and spending time with their grandchildren. Bill has now joined his parents, John and Ethel, in heaven. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Marica Rodgers Clung and brothers, Steve and Nathan Rodgers. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Linda Darnell Steward; sons Billy Steward and wife Pam, John Steward and wife Lisa, daughter Rhonda Steward Cole and husband Heath, all of Midland; brother Buford Steward and wife Sherry, of Dallas, Wendell Steward and wife Brenda, of Midland, Johnny Steward and wife Michelle, of Midland, Larry Rodgers, of Kentucky; sisters Gladys Reed and husband Thomas, of Midland, Anita Shelton and husband Bob, of Terrel, Brenda Collinsworth and husband Johnny, of Corsicana, and Linda Jo Rodgers, of Balch Springs, Texas. Also, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that were his world. Pallbearers will be: Ralph Madry, Rick Potter, Rusty Franklin, Leland Howard, Tony Graham, and Bill Brittain. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jim Huff, Robert Elliot II, Braydon Elliot, William Steward and Cody Kinard. Visitation will be on May 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held on May 29, 2019, in the Chapel at Ellis Funeral Home, with interment to follow, at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Immediately following, a celebration of Bill's life will be at the Horseshoe Arena, in the Education Building, for those who would like to attend.

