Billy John Avance, 87, of Midland passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Midland. Memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Porterfield officiating. Billy John was born November 1, 1931 to Ernest Avance and Lois Dilday Avance in Paris, Texas. He graduated high school and went to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. After serving, he attended Paris Junior College before marrying Lynda Lee Ingram on March 31, 1957 in Paris, Texas. He worked for Liggett Myers Tobacco and ABC Rentals before moving to Midland. In Midland they owned The Dollhouse, also referred to as BJ's Bar, and Country Nights Bar. After retiring, he was a long time employee for Reynolds Brothers. Billy John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Lynda Avance of Midland; brother Charles "Pete" Avance of Paris, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jack Avance; sister Dorothy Avance; and his dog Hank that passed away on Billy John's lap. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2019