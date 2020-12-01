Billy Ray Jackson, devoted husband, loving father, and faithful friend died peacefully in his home listening to classic country music on November 24, 2020 at the age of 88. His bride of 59 years, Judy, was at his side. Bill was born on February 4, 1932 to Thelma and Lee Roy Jackson in their family home in Atlas, outside of Paris, Texas. Bill grew up in Paris, Texas, the youngest son of a family of four sisters and two brothers. Bill graduated from East Texas State University in Commerce, and later received his Master's degree in Education from Texas A&M University. Bill was a member of the 49th Armored Division Texas National Guard, achieving the rank of Captain. He moved to Midland in 1955 to teach school for Midland Independent School District (MISD). He lived with two other men in the "school business", Don Furgeson and Dan Kallus, who became lifelong friends. They were with Bill when he met the love of his life, elementary school teacher Judy Metz. As he walked away from that first meeting, he declared that he had just met the young lady he was going to marry. Bill and Judy married on June 17, 1961. Bill started his teaching career at North Elementary, where he became principal. He left North Elementary when he was called up in the National Guard due to the Cuban Missile Crisis. Stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, the newlyweds lived on base together. When they returned to Midland, Bill continued his career with MISD as principal at Crockett Elementary, Bowie Elementary, Jane Long Elementary, Edison Junior High and finally, Alamo Junior High. Early one morning Bill received a call that Alamo was on fire, and he rushed up there to find that two students had been "experimenting" in the science lab after hours. In his haste to get to the scene, he had dressed in his best alligator shoes, which were ruined in the rubble. Bill left the 'school business' after 18 years to become general manager at Nickel Chrysler Plymouth Dodge. He worked there several years until he was hired away to run an automobile accessories business in El Paso. But the family missed Midland too much, and when they returned within the year, Bill worked for Wheeler Motor Company in Stanton. After a time, Bill decided on a new career path - Real Estate - and worked nights and weekends to receive his Real Estate License. He joined Harvey Langston Realtors as manager, later became a partner at Adobe Realtors, and finally opened his own office on Illinois Street, Bill Jackson Realtors. Bill's honesty in the real estate business was legendary, telling many young couples not to buy too much house for their budget, but that advice guaranteed return customers and referrals. Many of his clients were former students, who he was happy to help, and he was especially proud when he could assist them in opening new businesses. While Bill loved working in real estate and helping families find their forever homes, he missed working in education as the desire to help young people had never lessened. In 1980 Bill ran for the MISD Board of Trustees. He served until 1988 and was elected President twice. Bill's belief that every child deserves a good education and that education was the key to success kept him fighting 'the good fight' during his tenure. In addition to serving on the Board, he often would head to Midland High to eat lunch in the cafeteria (much to the embarrassment of his then teenaged daughters) or walk the halls of others schools just to see how the schools were 'running'. After his time on the School Board, Bill continued to find ways to help the education community. He worked diligently with the Richard Milburn Academy to purchase land and buildings for schools all over the state of Texas. And when they offered him the job to become Director of the Academy's Midland location, he happily accepted, serving for three years. Bill and Judy were both active parents in their daughters' schools - volunteering as chaperones on band trips and cheering from the stands at games and pep rallies. Ever the cheerleader for MISD, they have season tickets for both high schools' football games to this day. Bill enjoyed watching students work hard and achieve. Later in life, he and his friend Norman Fry volunteered with Hope USA through their church, Christ Church. Always a wonderful country western dancer (his sisters taught him how to dance while balancing a book on his head), Bill and Judy took their love of dancing in the 1980s to a different level, following their favorite band, Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys, so they could enjoy a night of dancing. No matter where they danced - a honky tonk, their beloved Stamford Rodeo, The Petroleum Club or at a Dallas nightclub - everyone watched them have fun together on the dancefloor. Bill and Judy also loved spending time at their farmhouse outside of Stamford, inviting friends and their grandchildren to spend a weekend in the country. At the end of his life, Bill was trying to configure a pulley system that would allow him to mount his tractor unassisted, so he could mow the pasture, one of his favorite activities. Bill was a member of the Midland Board of Realtors and the Downtown Lions Club. As Lions Club President in 1968 he and Judy attended the International Convention in Tokyo, Japan. On that trip, they took the opportunity to also travel to Hawaii and Hong Kong, a three-week long trip of a lifetime. Bill and Judy were members of Christ Church, and the family would like to thank the clergy for their loving support during this time. Bill loved Midland and west Texas fiercely, and marveled that he lived the kind of life where he was on a first-name basis with two Texas governors, one of whom became President of the United States. Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy Metz Jackson, with whom he waltzed across Texas; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Carlos Balido of Dallas, their daughters Elizabeth and Catherine; daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and John Spillane of Dallas, their son Jack; sister and brother-in-law Donna and Bruce Shrake of Houston, their son Jimmy and his family; sister Faye Woods of Burleson, and her daughter Teresa; and a host of friends who made his life full of love and fun. He was predeceased by his parents Thelma and Lee Roy Jackson, his sisters Tommy Joe Townsend of Garland, Dorothy Bankhead of Paris, and brother Hubert Jackson of Granbury, and many dear friends. Nothing made Bill happier than spending time with his family and friends. He was a patient, loving father and husband. Surrounded by women all his life, he rarely got a word in, but when he did, it was a doozy. He loved to laugh and cut up, and Bill was once described by deceased Midland Reporter Telegram columnist Ed Todd as an "old mule acting like a young colt" when he observed Bill goofing around with his friend Newnie Ellis. While he was a conservative man, Bill loved the music of outlaw country artists like Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson, and his favorite song was "Pop A Top" by Alan Jackson. Bill made friends easily, and once you were a friend, you were family. Bill loved the Lord and tried to live the Golden Rule every day. A simple motto held dear by a simple man. Due to the COVID pandemic, a service and celebration of Bill's life will be planned at a later date. The family would like to express their love and gratitude to Bill's friend Jim Shock, and caregivers George White, and Fred and Patricia Jimenez. They each provided him with such loving and attentive care, and have become family. They'd also like to thank Hospice of Midland for providing comfort care in the last weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701, or the charity of your choice
in Bill's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be posted at www.npwelch.com
