Billy Bryan Reece, 92, passed away on July 3, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Billy was born on December 3, 1926 to Nettie (Hazelwood) and Flake Reece in Martins Mill, Texas. Billy was voted most popular boy at Athens High School his senior year in 1944. He was also Senior Class President. He was a member of the Varsity football team. He was also a member of the National Guard from 1944 to 1945. He was an avid bowler and pool player. He enjoyed dove hunting with his sons and friends. Billy attended North Texas Agricultural College, now UT Arlington, and Texas Tech University. Billy was an Oil Scout for Exxon from 1952 until retiring in 1986 and served on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Project. Billy is survived by his children, David Reece and his wife Sheri, Debbie Smith and her husband Kirk, and Patrick Reece and his wife Sharon. He had 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nettie and Flake Reece, brother Noble Reece, sister Bonita Hasty, son Mike Reece and his wife Ida Mae Reece. Memorials can be donated to Hospice of Midland or Midland Medical Lodge. There will be a Gathering of family and friends in the DFW area at a date to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from July 7 to July 8, 2019