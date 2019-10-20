Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Riley Graham. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

A memorial service and interment for Billy Riley Graham, 89, of Cypress, Texas are set for 2:30 PM Monday, October 21, 2019 at DFW National Cemetery. Billy was born on Friday, June 13, 1930 in Buffalo, Texas to Charles Waymon and Lillian (LaGrone) Graham. He passed away on October 14, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. After graduating from Buffalo High School in 1947 Billy joined the National Guard in the early 1950's. He continued as a reservist for several years until work and family became his primary focus. Billy started his working career as a mailroom clerk with Standard Oil (now Chevron) in Houston and worked his way up to being an Oil Scout. Chevron moved Billy and his family from Houston to Oklahoma City, then Sherman, Gainesville, Midland and finally returning to Gainesville, eventually retiring in 1991 after a 39 year career. Billy was a 'company man' and continued to be involved with the Chevron retirees group well into his early 80's. Lions Club was a passion and mission for Billy beginning in Midland, Texas. His call to serve others, in so many special ways, was second nature to who he was as an individual. Once he returned to Gainesville, he continued to be an integral part of the Gainesville Lions Club by becoming District 2E2 Governor in 1994-1995. He and his wife Mariam traveled to many places around the world on behalf of and as ambassadors of the Lions Club, including trips to Edmonton, Alberta and Seoul, Korea. Billy expanded his service with Lions International and as MD-2 State Chairman for Lions World Services for the Blind in Little Rock, AR. The Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville had a special place in Billy and Mariam's hearts and he was instrumental in making sure any child who wanted to attend summer camp, would have that opportunity, by being their sponsor. He was the recipient of numerous honors including the Lions International President's Award in 1994-95 and again in 2008-09. He was inducted into the Lions Club Hall of Fame in 2007 and in 2015 was the first recipient of the World Services for the Blind, Roy Kumpe Award for his lifelong exemplary service to Lions Club. Billy also served as Gainesville Chamber of Commerce President in the early 1990's, once again on a mission to help the community that he loved. He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Gainesville and a believer in God. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, two brothers and the love of his life for 60 years, Mariam Graham. He is survived by sons Neal Graham of Austin, Stephen Graham of Grapevine; daughter, Mary Beth (Graham) Garrett-Levitz and son-in-law Rick Levitz of Liberty Hill and two grandsons, Clay Garrett of Manassas, VA. and Ben Garrett of Kyle. Billy enjoyed playing and watching golf, his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He was a leader with the Boy Scouts and Little League in Gainesville and a high school football umpire across Texas. A beloved Father, Grandfather and husband and devoted friend to so many. Dad will be greatly missed for his sense of humor, kindness and unconditional love. Memorial contributions may be made to: WORLD SERVICES FOR THE BLIND, 2811 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, AR. 72204,

A memorial service and interment for Billy Riley Graham, 89, of Cypress, Texas are set for 2:30 PM Monday, October 21, 2019 at DFW National Cemetery. Billy was born on Friday, June 13, 1930 in Buffalo, Texas to Charles Waymon and Lillian (LaGrone) Graham. He passed away on October 14, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. After graduating from Buffalo High School in 1947 Billy joined the National Guard in the early 1950's. He continued as a reservist for several years until work and family became his primary focus. Billy started his working career as a mailroom clerk with Standard Oil (now Chevron) in Houston and worked his way up to being an Oil Scout. Chevron moved Billy and his family from Houston to Oklahoma City, then Sherman, Gainesville, Midland and finally returning to Gainesville, eventually retiring in 1991 after a 39 year career. Billy was a 'company man' and continued to be involved with the Chevron retirees group well into his early 80's. Lions Club was a passion and mission for Billy beginning in Midland, Texas. His call to serve others, in so many special ways, was second nature to who he was as an individual. Once he returned to Gainesville, he continued to be an integral part of the Gainesville Lions Club by becoming District 2E2 Governor in 1994-1995. He and his wife Mariam traveled to many places around the world on behalf of and as ambassadors of the Lions Club, including trips to Edmonton, Alberta and Seoul, Korea. Billy expanded his service with Lions International and as MD-2 State Chairman for Lions World Services for the Blind in Little Rock, AR. The Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville had a special place in Billy and Mariam's hearts and he was instrumental in making sure any child who wanted to attend summer camp, would have that opportunity, by being their sponsor. He was the recipient of numerous honors including the Lions International President's Award in 1994-95 and again in 2008-09. He was inducted into the Lions Club Hall of Fame in 2007 and in 2015 was the first recipient of the World Services for the Blind, Roy Kumpe Award for his lifelong exemplary service to Lions Club. Billy also served as Gainesville Chamber of Commerce President in the early 1990's, once again on a mission to help the community that he loved. He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Gainesville and a believer in God. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, two brothers and the love of his life for 60 years, Mariam Graham. He is survived by sons Neal Graham of Austin, Stephen Graham of Grapevine; daughter, Mary Beth (Graham) Garrett-Levitz and son-in-law Rick Levitz of Liberty Hill and two grandsons, Clay Garrett of Manassas, VA. and Ben Garrett of Kyle. Billy enjoyed playing and watching golf, his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He was a leader with the Boy Scouts and Little League in Gainesville and a high school football umpire across Texas. A beloved Father, Grandfather and husband and devoted friend to so many. Dad will be greatly missed for his sense of humor, kindness and unconditional love. Memorial contributions may be made to: WORLD SERVICES FOR THE BLIND, 2811 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, AR. 72204, wsblind.org TEXAS LIONS CAMP, P.O. Box 290247, Kerrville, TX. 78029-0247 Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close