Bitsy Loewenstein WOOSTER -Bitsy Loewenstein, age 82, died Tuesday, September 22, in Wooster, Ohio, surrounded by members of her family. She was born November 19, 1937, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Alfred V. Thomson and Louise Ponder Thomson. Bitsy grew up in Lake Charles. She was a star pitcher in girls' softball. In 1955 she graduated from Lake Charles High School, where she was editor of the yearbook and a drummer in the Kilties drum and bugle corps. After a year at McNeese State University she transferred to the University of Texas at Austin, where she studied journalism, working as a reporter for the Daily Texan. She graduated in 1959 with a degree in English. At the University of Texas she met and in 1958 married Joseph E. Loewenstein. After graduation they moved to St. Louis, where Bitsy worked as a secretary while Joe obtained his medical education. The family moved in 1970 to Shreveport, Louisiana, where Joe joined the faculty of Louisiana State University School of Medicine. Bitsy became an active volunteer in Shreveport. She coached the Creswell Elementary School girls' softball team. She was on the Board of the Shreveport Symphony, serving as chairman for program advertising, Vice President for publicity, and Vice President for season ticket sales. She served as Box Office Chairman and Chairman for Season Ticket Sales for Shreveport Opera. For 20 years she ran the box office for the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Shreveport. It was in Shreveport that Bitsy acquired hobbies. One was tennis, which she was forced to abandon 15 years ago because of arthritis. Another was sewing. Bitsy became an expert seamstress, making most of her own clothing, including evening dresses. And she became an expert bridge player. While in Shreveport Bitsy earned an M.B.A. degree from Centenary College. In 1991 Bitsy and Joe moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where Bitsy worked as an office manager for H & R Block. It was during their six years in Cleveland that they discovered Wooster, moving there in 2015 after living 18 years in West Texas, where Bitsy was a volunteer at the Friends of the Library used bookstore. Bitsy loved opera, classical music, and theatre and was seen regularly at such events until her health began to fail. She also had a life-long love of reading. Bitsy was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister Frances. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph E. Loewenstein, M.D., daughter Sarah Loewenstein (husband Marc De Wachter) of Atlanta, son Ed Loewenstein of Austin, and sister Nancy de Grummond of Tallahassee. There will be no funeral or memorial ceremony because of the pandemic. The family suggests that memorial gifts be sent to Ohio Light Opera (1189 Beall Avenue, Wooster, OH 44691), LifeCare Hospice of Ohio (1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691), or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek. com.