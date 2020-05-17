B.J. Lovell, 97, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland, TX. B.J. was born to Lena and Clarence Lovell in Henrietta, TX on August 22, 1922. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. After the war he began a 40-year career in the oilfields of west Texas. He met his wife, Hazel Meeks, in Tahoka, TX and they married August 25, 1949 and enjoyed 71 years together. Some of his favorite times were fishing and boating with his family at his house at Lake Proctor. He loved learning new things and was always reading. He loved to piddle in his backyard and feed pecans to doves. One dove became tame enough to land on B.J.'s head when it wanted more pecans. He is survived by his wife Hazel, and children Mike Lovell (Cynthia), Danny Lovell (Marva), and daughter-in-law Chris Lovell. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan Lovell (Hillary), Amber Lovell, Danna Botros (Jonathan), Dustin Lovell (Amanda), Angela Mercuri (Nick), 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Eugene Lovell, Howard Lovell, Tommy Lovell, and Lorene Clother. He is also preceded in death by his son Jim Lovell and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org, John F. Younger Alzheimer's Center, 2208 N Loop 250 West, Midland, TX 79707, or patriotic charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 17, 2020.