B.J. Lovell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share B.J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
B.J. Lovell, 97, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland, TX. B.J. was born to Lena and Clarence Lovell in Henrietta, TX on August 22, 1922. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. After the war he began a 40-year career in the oilfields of west Texas. He met his wife, Hazel Meeks, in Tahoka, TX and they married August 25, 1949 and enjoyed 71 years together. Some of his favorite times were fishing and boating with his family at his house at Lake Proctor. He loved learning new things and was always reading. He loved to piddle in his backyard and feed pecans to doves. One dove became tame enough to land on B.J.'s head when it wanted more pecans. He is survived by his wife Hazel, and children Mike Lovell (Cynthia), Danny Lovell (Marva), and daughter-in-law Chris Lovell. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan Lovell (Hillary), Amber Lovell, Danna Botros (Jonathan), Dustin Lovell (Amanda), Angela Mercuri (Nick), 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Eugene Lovell, Howard Lovell, Tommy Lovell, and Lorene Clother. He is also preceded in death by his son Jim Lovell and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org, John F. Younger Alzheimer's Center, 2208 N Loop 250 West, Midland, TX 79707, or patriotic charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved