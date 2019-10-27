Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Butts. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Bob Butts, 65, of Midland, went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 24th. He was born to John Henry and Joy Ann Graham Butts on March 27, 1954 in Midland, TX. Bob graduated from Midland High School in 1972 and received an associate's degree in Pneumatic Instrumentation from Texas State Technical College in 1974. He married Karen Goodson Butts in 1976. Bob was a Systems Electrical Consultant for Conoco-Phillips for over 30 years before briefly retiring then consulting for Conoco and Citation. Bob and his family lived internationally for 11 years before settling back in Midland. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He never met a stranger or found a project he could not tackle. Bob is proceeded in death by his grandparents Burrell and Lillie Butts and W.O. and Gracie Graham as well as his mother, Joy. He is survived by his father John, wife Karen, two daughters: Diana Murray and husband Bryan of Longview, TX and Lauren Smith and husband Nathan of Houston, TX. He's also survived by his sister Lisa Van Winkle of Las Cruces, NM and brother Rick Butts, wife Sue and children Thomas and Millie of Kimbolton, UK; two grandchildren: Cayden Murray and Anabelle Smith In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Hospice of Midland. A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 2nd at Midessa Heights Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m.

