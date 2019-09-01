Bob Easter, 65, 0f Midland passed away August 30, 2019 in Midland. He was born February 9, 1954 in Midland, Texas. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at The Branch at npw, next to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland. Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019