Bob Stokes passed away April 3, 2019, at age 88. He was born in Lubbock, Texas to W.J. and Lavonia Sims Stokes, March 13, 1931. He was the youngest of nine children. Bob attended Brownfield High School, Howard Payne University, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served his country in the Korean War, several Churches as pastor, and worked on both the state and federal levels serving the elderly and making sure their needs were being met. He married the love of his life in 1959. He and Juanita Anderson Stokes just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, five sisters, and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife Juanita, daughter Madalyn and son Greg; grandson David and wife AnnElise, granddaughters, Nicole and Sara; 5 great grandchildren; his sister, Mozelle Young; and numerous nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends. The family will receive guests at a reception at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Branch at npw, with a service following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Allison Cancer Center, 2200 W Illinois AVE, Midland, TX 79701 or Chapel Choir at Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W Broadway AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76104. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 7, 2019