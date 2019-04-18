Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbi Cowan Huckabay. View Sign

Bobbi Cowan Huckabay passed away April 15, 2019. She was 87 years old, having been born April 24, 1931 to Annie and Roy Cowan in Sudan, Texas. She grew up in Tahoka Texas and graduated from Tahoka High School in 1948. She attended North Texas State University her freshman year of college but later transferred to Texas Tech University where she met and married John Huckabay in 1950. A son, John Bryant III was born in 1954 and another son, Paul Brent was born in 1958. Bobbi taught kindergarten at Hillander school for 35 years before retiring in 1997. It was not uncommon for former students to thank her for the positive impact she made in their lives. She was a member of Golf Course Road Church of Christ where she taught high school girls and women's Bible classes for many years. Again, her gift of teaching was used to encourage and enrich the lives of those she served. Survivors include two sons, Bryant and wife Jenni, Brent and wife Suzanne; five grandchildren, Grant, Paige, Gretchen, Jack (John B IV), and Gabe; six great grandchildren: Keegan, Lucas, Iri, Cooper, Judd, and Collier; one brother, Lewis Cowan and wife Nelle; nieces Jamie, Nancy, Annie and nephew Jeff; as well as a host of cousins and dear friends with whom she enjoyed relationship. Bobbi was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John. Funeral service will be held at Golf Course Road Church of Christ on Friday April 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

