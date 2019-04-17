Bobbi Louise Huckabay, 87, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Golf Course Road Church of Christ, with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include sons, Bryant Huckabay and Brent Huckabay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019