Bobbie Jean Rowe Henson, 82, of Stanton, Texas died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Stanton with Rev. Charlie Stevens, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Gilbreath Funeral Home. Bobbie was born June 29, 1936 in Tokio, Texas to Flora Mae Proctor Rowe and Burton Dale Rowe. In her early years, she and her family moved frequently as her father worked all across Texas in road construction. When her family moved to Stanton in her junior year of high school, she met Homer Henson, and they fell in love. Even after another transfer moved her away from Stanton, Homer and Bobbie would write letters often, and he would drive hours to visit her as often as possible. Bobbie married the love of her life, Homer, August 29, 1954, and they celebrated 58 years of marriage before Homer's death in 2013. Upon her marriage to Homer, she finally found the home and roots she had always longed for. Bobbie and Homer raised their two sons, Dale and Tony. Bobbie loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Passions in Bobbie's life were varied- she loved to roller skate and some may remember her grace, beauty, and amazing agility on the rink. She continued to skate into her fifties with her grandchildren. Bobbie loved camping and fishing with her husband and friends and enjoyed telling stories of those times. Bobbie was an artist, some of her works were in oil and watercolor, and some were either knitted or crocheted. She was also an excellent seamstress, making her own clothes and helped her daughter-in-law, Molly, to make her going away outfit. Bobbie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Stanton. Survivors include one son, Dale Henson and wife, Monique Henson of Stanton; a daughter-in-law, Molly Hughes Henson of Midland; 5 grandchildren, Sam Henson and wife, Grace of Missouri and their 2 children, Stephen and Mercy; Jonathan Henson and wife, Mary of Midland, Zachary Henson and wife, Lovely of Midland, Isaac Henson of California, Rael Dyal and husband, John of Georgia and their 4 children, Enoch, Hadasah, Joel and Naomi. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her son, Tony; and two grandsons, Bob and Elliott Henson; her step-father, Brooks Moore; and a sister, Wanda Rowe Moore. The family wishes to give a heartfelt thanks to caregivers, Rosie McCuin, Angie Aguirre, Mary Vela, Monica Aguirre and to the staff of Home Hospice in Big Spring. The family suggests memorials to Martin County Senior Citizens Center, P. O. Box 1233, Stanton, Texas 79782. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at

