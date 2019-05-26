Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Lou Hill. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Bobbie Lou Hill, 90, of Midland passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Fairmont Park Church of Christ, Midland, Texas with burial to follow at 2:00PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton, Texas. Viewing will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Bobbie was a long time resident of Martin County and was a member of the Knott Church of Christ. In 2008, she moved to Midland, TX and was a faithful member of the Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Bobbie loved gardening and had a beautiful yard, loved sewing and crafts, and delighted in cooking for her family. Being with family gave her the greatest joy. She was very proud of all of her children, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She was born February 22, 1929 in Stanton, Texas to C.F. and Vergie Atchison. She married the love of her life, Bob Hill, on October 25, 1947 in Midland, Texas. Together they raised 3 children on their farm in the Brown Community in north Martin County. She leaves as her legacy a daughter Bonnie and husband Mike Brumley of Midland, son Byron and wife Diana Hill of Stanton and son Bruce and wife Sandy Hill of Victoria. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren: Susan Green (Casey) of Frisco and Stephen Brumley (Betsy) of Midland; Rebecca Mathews (Ryan) of Gruver, Brent Hill (Aimee) of Stanton, and Danielle Burrow (Tim) of New Home; Cory Hill of Victoria and Lisa Arrieta (Ralph) of Victoria. Great grandchildren: Preston & Parker Green; Ryder and Harrison Brumley; Coley Ruebush, Cagan, Colt, & Cason Mathews; Briggs & Adley Hill; Addyson, Jayton, and Easton Burrow; Anthony and Austin Arrieta. She is also survived by a sister Virginia Peterson of El Centro, CA. and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bob; daughter Nancy Carolyn Hill; parents, C.F. and Virgie Atchison; Sisters Margie Stinchcomb, Juanita Hull, and Yvonne Minton. Family suggests memorials can be made to Smithlawn Home, Box 6451 Lubbock, Texas 79493-6451; Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Avenue Midland, TX 79701 or Manor Park Helen Greathouse, 401 Helen Greathouse Circle, Midland, Texas 79707. The family also would like to thank mom's special caregivers: Mary Ann, Debra, Cynthia, Maria and Nikki who dedicated their time and love to see after our mother's needs. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online Condolences may be made at

