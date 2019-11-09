Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gene "Skipper" Ray. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Bobby Gene "Skipper" Ray was born in Midland, Texas October 15, 1946 to Wilburn and Ruth Ray. He passed away peacefully November 5, 2019 at the age of 73. Shortly after he was born, his Aunt Ann came into the room and said, " Oh boy, now we have a Skipper". Since Bobby's parents had just been released from the Navy during WWII, Skipper stuck so well that his mom sometimes had trouble recalling his given name. Bobby completed high school at the New Mexico Military Institute and attended the University of Texas. He completed his degrees in Chemistry and his Doctor of Optometry at the University of Houston. Dr. Ray retired providing eye care as an Optometric Physician in late 2015. He practiced for 43 years as an Optometrist with 34 of those years spent in Midland. Bobby was advised by a physician to move from Midland due to a lung condition. He and his beloved wife, Susan, found paradise in Rockport, Texas until Hurricane Harvey devastated his home. In spite of all the tragedies he had experienced many blessings . He was blessed with a lung transplant in October 2017. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents and his son Buddy Thompson. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to the Samaritan's Purse. Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Aransas Pass.

