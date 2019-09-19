Bobby Joe Avila 42, of Midland passed away September 14, 2019. He was born June 14, 1977 in Midland, Texas. Bobby enjoyed drawing and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Marcelino Avila Sr.; and a sister Erica Avila. Survivors include his mother, Maria Rosas; daughter, Patricia Chavira; sisters, Eloisa Avila, Rosemary Rodriguez, Gabriela Rodriguez, Marlana Rodriguez; brothers, Victor Holguin, Marcelino Avila Jr., Rodney Avila, Johnny Avila, Demetri Avila, Gabriel Avila, and Frankie Avila. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019