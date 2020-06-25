Bobby "Gene" Jumper
Bobby "Gene" Jumper was born in 1930 in Kokomo, Eastland County, Texas. While in high school, in 1947, he met LaDell Faught. The two married on December 23, 1949. Soon after, Gene enlisted in the Army and was deployed to Korea in 1952. He served in the Army for 8 years. A carpenter by trade, Gene became a construction foreman. He oversaw the building of homes, churches, schools and prisons. Gene was a life-time member of Bellview Baptist Church in Midland, Texas. He served in multiple positions including chairman of the deacons and Sunday School Superintendent. He also oversaw the building of the Christian Life Center. Gene also served as a mentor to many people in the church and was dearly loved by the congregation. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, LaDell Jumper; daughter Jan and her husband Jimmy Otho, and their oldest son Casey Otho and his wife Catherine and their children, Berkley and Jerzee, youngest son Michael Otho and his wife Amy and their children, Max, Ben and Charlie; son Jimmy Lee Jumper and his wife Lucy, and son Stephen and his wife Nicole, and their son Rhett, many nieces and nephews as well as many friends whom he loved and considered his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and their husbands, several nephews and other extended family members. The viewing will be held, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Bellview Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Bellview Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Raymond Revilla, Jr. Interment immediately following at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be donated to Bellview Baptist Church building fund, 1710 N Big Spring St., Midland, Texas 79701 or 432-682-9474, or to your favorite charity. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
