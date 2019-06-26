Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boby Ray (Bob) Noe. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Boby (Bob) Ray Noe, 92, of Midland, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the Meador-Clement-Keel Funeral Home in Gainesville, Texas at 1204 East California Street at 10:00 A.M, Friday, June 28 2019, with Minister David Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville. The family will receive friends at the Meador-Clement-Keel Funeral Home prior to the funeral service, beginning at 9:00 A.M. Bob was born on February 13, 1927 in Shannon, Texas to parents Homer and Lillian Noe. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the latter stages of World War II, and following basic training, was assigned to duty in the Panama Canal Zone. After the war, he went to work in the oilfields of Texas, and spent more than 40 years working for Texaco in the Electra and Gainesville areas. During this time, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Richardson, who he married on April 10, 1948. Together they raised and nurtured three children in a loving and supportive household. Bob was a member and regular attendee of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed reading his Bible, fishing, hunting, target shooting, and telling tales of growing up during the Great Depression, serving in the U.S. Army, and his years of working in the oilfield. He was an anchor for the extended Noe family whose friendship and counsel were greatly valued. We feel extremely blessed to have had him with us for 92 years in good physical and mental health. He will be long remembered and deeply missed. Bob is survived by his daughter Jeannie Noe Lalk and husband Randy of Midland; two sons, Wes Noe and wife Renae of Midland, and Stephen Noe of Tomball; four grandsons, Kevin Lalk of Midland, Ryan Lalk and wife Rommela of Midland, Brandon Noe and wife Amanda of Odessa, and Andrew Noe and wife Danielle of Great Gransden, UK; and seven great grandchildren. His is also survived by three sisters; Beth Oldstrom of Bloomington, Indiana, Etna Noe of Canyon Lake, Texas, and Greta Limon of Electra, Texas. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy, his parents, and one brother and five sisters. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the nursing staff and aides of the Neurology Department of Midland Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Midland, and all of our friends and extended family for their loving support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Midland, PO Box 2621, Midland, Texas 79702. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland and Meador-Clement-Keel Funeral Home of Gainesville. Online condolences may be made at

