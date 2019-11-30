Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonetta Self. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

"Bonnie" was born Ola Bonetta Waldrop on February 22, 1934 in Abernathy, Texas. She was the second of five children born to Wesley Bryan and Helen "Lavada" Lee (Robertson) Waldrop, Sr. On September 3, 1949 Bonnie married Wylie Walton Self, the son of J.J. and Annie (Herrera) Self, in Midland, Texas. Wally preceded Bonnie in death in 1989. `Bonnie was an employee for Southwestern Bell Telephone and AT&T for more than thirty-three years. She started out as an operator and was a voice on several recorded messages over the years. Bonnie is survived by her siblings: Sister Lavada "Jean" Waldrop Solomon and husband Gaylon R. Sister, Elna Janeyl "Jan" Waldrop King and husband William Roy "Bill" Sr. Brother, Wesley Bryan "Sonny" Waldrop and wife Maria. Sister, Debra Leigh "Deb" Waldrop and 49 nephews and nieces including great and great great. Bonnie was a resident of Midland, Texas for 67 years and has been residing in Kinder, Louisiana with Deb for the past three years. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park on Saturday, November 30th at 1:00 pm.

