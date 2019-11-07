Bonifacia Quintana, 83, of Midland passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m., with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her daughters, Minra Cabrera Vasquez, Anna Quintana, Ruby Quintana; sons, Oscar Cabrera and Luis Cabrera. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019