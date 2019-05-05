Bonifacio Jaquez, 77 of Midland, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Viewing will be Monday, May 6th from 10:00am - 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Monday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Tuesday, May 7th at 2:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Ramona Jaquez; sons, Jaime Jaquez, Rene Jaquez, Ruben Jaquez and Jaime Jaquez Jr.; two sisters and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 5, 2019