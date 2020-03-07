Bonita Barber Lakey 61, of Midland, Texas passed away on March 3, 2020 at Legacy Ranch in Midland. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Don R. Womble, Sr. officiating. Bonita was born on September 28, 1958 to Jesse Lee Barber Jr. and Bessie Flournoy Barber in Midland, Texas. Bonita was a graduate of Lee High School. On September 28, 1985 Bonita married the love of her life Jerry Lakey, they shared 34 wonderful years together. Bonita held a Red Cross lifesaving Certification. She loved scary movies and country and western music. Bonita frequently participated in the Special Olympics. Bonita is survived by her husband, Jerry Lakey; siblings, Jesse Lee Barber III of Hamilton, Texas, Carl E. Barber of Overland Park, Kansas, and Sharon Kathleen Barber Womble of Burleson, Texas; she is also survived by seven nieces and nephews. Bonita is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Barber Funk. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2020