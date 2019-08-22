Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnetta Cox "Bonnie" Bednar. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Send Flowers Notice

Bonnetta "Bonnie" Cox Bednar, 85, of Abilene, formerly of Garden City, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Chris McCurley officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Senior Citizen's Center in Garden City. Bonnie was the youngest girl born to Jim Will and Zemma Cox in Big Spring. She grew up on the family ranch just outside of Garden City and attended and graduated from Garden City High School in 1952. She married Wilburn Bednar December 16, 1955 in Garden City. She worked in Midland while Wilburn was in Korea. They both resided on the family farm in St. Lawrence until moving to Abilene after Wilburn retired from farming and County Judge. Bonnie won the battle against breast cancer in 2006 and chose to be close to her grandchildren in Abilene. She loved painting, quilting, holidays and getting together with her "Purple Hat" girls every month. Her greatest joy was cheering on her children and grandchildren in whatever they might be involved in. With her quiet, gentle spirit she served others whenever there was a need. A woman of few words, she spoke volumes through her example. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Wilburn Bednar; a brother, Ben Cox of Abilene; a son, Jimmy Bednar and wife, Sandy of San Angelo; two daughters, Tina Bednar of Abilene, and Debra Smith and husband,Tim of Abilene; six grandchildren, Aaron Li and husband, Yu of Midland, Brandon Bednar and wife, Magen of Norman, Ok, Tyler Bednar of Austin, Marci Frias and husband, John of Edmond, OK, Tori Smith of Edmond, OK, and Ethan Smith attending Harding University in Searcy, AR; and two great-grandchildren, Tate and Zaylin Li. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rusaline and Isabel, and two brothers, Kenneth and Fern. The family requests memorial donations be sent to Manuelito Navajo Children's Home, 12 Theta St., Gallup, NM 87301, 505-863-5530 or Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford St., Abilene, TX 79605, 325-793-5450. Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at

