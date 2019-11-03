Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Bonnie Louise Byrom of Midland, Texas, age 85, passed from this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in an automobile accident near Lamesa, TX. The family received friends on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Monahans Cemetery in Monahans, TX. Bonnie Louise Hock was born on July 21, 1934 in Coleman, TX, to C.L. Hock and Willie Mae Stanfield Hock. Bonnie grew up in Monahans, TX, and graduated from Monahans High School in 1952. Bonnie lost her parents at an early age: her father at age 13, and her mother at age 27. Bonnie married Val Neil Byrom in 1953 in Monahans, TX. Bonnie and Neil moved to Odessa, TX in 1960, then they moved to Midland, TX in 1964, where Neil was a career agent with Southwestern Life Insurance Company, until Neil passed away at age 44 in 1975. Bonnie never remarried, but remained living in Midland, TX until her recent death. Bonnie and Neil were members of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Bonnie and Neil had three children: Clay Byrom, Carrie Byrom, and Russell Byrom. Bonnie was a homemaker until Neil passed away. After Neil's death, Bonnie began a secretarial career at various places in Midland, which included Hartford Insurance, a stock brokerage firm, Midland College, and various independent oil men including Stanley Beard, J.B. Appling, and several others. In her later years, Bonnie worked as an independent caregiver for several elderly people, until she retired approximately 10 years ago. Bonnie made many friends throughout her life. Bonnie enjoyed traveling, and taking dance lessons from Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Odessa, TX during the seventies. Bonnie was very close to her only sister, Mildred Lewis of Odessa, TX, and her special aunt, Nancy Allen Garrett of Monahans, TX, who helped raise her and her sister Mildred, during their years in Monahans. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, C.L. Hock and Willie Mae Stanfield Hock of Monahans, TX, her aunt, Nancy Garrett of Monahans, TX, her aunt, Wanda Cooper of Clyde, TX, her sister, Mildred Lewis of Odessa, TX, her first baby - a two day old infant son in Monahans, TX, her husband, Val Neil Byrom of Midland, TX, and her oldest son, Clay Byrom of Midland, TX. Her survivors include her youngest son, Russell Byrom of Lubbock, TX, her daughter, Carrie Byrom of Midland, TX, and her granddaughter, Kayla Byrom of Midland, TX. Additional survivors include several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bonnie will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to: MARC, 2701 N. "A" St., Midland, TX, 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Bonnie Louise Byrom of Midland, Texas, age 85, passed from this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in an automobile accident near Lamesa, TX. The family received friends on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Monahans Cemetery in Monahans, TX. Bonnie Louise Hock was born on July 21, 1934 in Coleman, TX, to C.L. Hock and Willie Mae Stanfield Hock. Bonnie grew up in Monahans, TX, and graduated from Monahans High School in 1952. Bonnie lost her parents at an early age: her father at age 13, and her mother at age 27. Bonnie married Val Neil Byrom in 1953 in Monahans, TX. Bonnie and Neil moved to Odessa, TX in 1960, then they moved to Midland, TX in 1964, where Neil was a career agent with Southwestern Life Insurance Company, until Neil passed away at age 44 in 1975. Bonnie never remarried, but remained living in Midland, TX until her recent death. Bonnie and Neil were members of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Bonnie and Neil had three children: Clay Byrom, Carrie Byrom, and Russell Byrom. Bonnie was a homemaker until Neil passed away. After Neil's death, Bonnie began a secretarial career at various places in Midland, which included Hartford Insurance, a stock brokerage firm, Midland College, and various independent oil men including Stanley Beard, J.B. Appling, and several others. In her later years, Bonnie worked as an independent caregiver for several elderly people, until she retired approximately 10 years ago. Bonnie made many friends throughout her life. Bonnie enjoyed traveling, and taking dance lessons from Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Odessa, TX during the seventies. Bonnie was very close to her only sister, Mildred Lewis of Odessa, TX, and her special aunt, Nancy Allen Garrett of Monahans, TX, who helped raise her and her sister Mildred, during their years in Monahans. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, C.L. Hock and Willie Mae Stanfield Hock of Monahans, TX, her aunt, Nancy Garrett of Monahans, TX, her aunt, Wanda Cooper of Clyde, TX, her sister, Mildred Lewis of Odessa, TX, her first baby - a two day old infant son in Monahans, TX, her husband, Val Neil Byrom of Midland, TX, and her oldest son, Clay Byrom of Midland, TX. Her survivors include her youngest son, Russell Byrom of Lubbock, TX, her daughter, Carrie Byrom of Midland, TX, and her granddaughter, Kayla Byrom of Midland, TX. Additional survivors include several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bonnie will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to: MARC, 2701 N. "A" St., Midland, TX, 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close