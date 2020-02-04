Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hamil Family Funeral Home 6449 Buffalo Gap Road Abilene , TX 79606 (325)-692-2232 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hillcrest Church of Christ 650 E. Ambler Abilene , TX View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Hillcrest Church of Christ 650 E. Ambler Abilene , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Delores Jeanette "Bootsie" Conley, 85, of Abilene, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was in the presence of her loving family and has now entered the presence of her Lord. She was diagnosed with cancer and battled the disease with grace and dignity. She loved all her family and friends and will be missed by all. Bootsie was born on October 4, 1934, in Compere (Jones County), Texas to her parents Ardie Walter (A.W.) Clemmer and Zella Spencer Clemmer. She spent her childhood on the family farm at Compere where she started school at Noodle and completed her last two years of high school in Merkel graduating in 1952. She was baptized on August 23, 1948 and always dedicated her life to Christ while serving her many friends and family over the years. She was a faithful member for thirty years at Hillcrest Church of Christ in Abilene. On January 5, 1952, Bootsie married Doyle Curtis Conley. They raised their three children in Monahans for ten years, and afterwards in Fort Stockton where they owned the Gibson's Discount Center for many years. In 1990, they moved to Abilene and were involved with real estate where she maintained her realtor/broker license. She enjoyed hosting for various activities, cooking, bowling, traveling, watching tennis, and playing 42 and bridge. She loved being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was known as Granny "B" to her seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren where many magical moments were made. Bootsie is survived by three children, daughter Jeanette Campbell and husband Bob of Snyder, son Steve Conley and wife Kim of Abilene , and son Stan Conley and wife Kelly of Midland; brother Harroll Clemmer of San Angelo; grandchildren, Makinzie Heard and husband Matt, Ashleigh Kelley and husband Lance, Melinda Miller and husband Lane, Marci Foree and husband Michael, Courtney Campbell, Michael Conley and fiancé Kristin Wyllys, and Kevin Conley and wife Jordan; great grandchildren, Blessing A, Chloe Heard; Caedmon, Lincoln, Laurel, Dorisanne Kelley; Minor, Beau, Laney Miller; Gwyneth, Adelaide, Vivian, and Eleanor Foree; sister-in-law Josephine Clemmer and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bootsie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Doyle, two brothers Jordan and Woodrow Clemmer; two sisters Vivian Melkin, and Lois Marie "Tootsie" Price. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Melnyk and the staff of Hendrick Hospice Care for the excellent care they provided for Bootsie. The family will receive friends during visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, at Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 E. Ambler in Abilene. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, at Hillcrest Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Mumena Missions @

Delores Jeanette "Bootsie" Conley, 85, of Abilene, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was in the presence of her loving family and has now entered the presence of her Lord. She was diagnosed with cancer and battled the disease with grace and dignity. She loved all her family and friends and will be missed by all. Bootsie was born on October 4, 1934, in Compere (Jones County), Texas to her parents Ardie Walter (A.W.) Clemmer and Zella Spencer Clemmer. She spent her childhood on the family farm at Compere where she started school at Noodle and completed her last two years of high school in Merkel graduating in 1952. She was baptized on August 23, 1948 and always dedicated her life to Christ while serving her many friends and family over the years. She was a faithful member for thirty years at Hillcrest Church of Christ in Abilene. On January 5, 1952, Bootsie married Doyle Curtis Conley. They raised their three children in Monahans for ten years, and afterwards in Fort Stockton where they owned the Gibson's Discount Center for many years. In 1990, they moved to Abilene and were involved with real estate where she maintained her realtor/broker license. She enjoyed hosting for various activities, cooking, bowling, traveling, watching tennis, and playing 42 and bridge. She loved being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was known as Granny "B" to her seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren where many magical moments were made. Bootsie is survived by three children, daughter Jeanette Campbell and husband Bob of Snyder, son Steve Conley and wife Kim of Abilene , and son Stan Conley and wife Kelly of Midland; brother Harroll Clemmer of San Angelo; grandchildren, Makinzie Heard and husband Matt, Ashleigh Kelley and husband Lance, Melinda Miller and husband Lane, Marci Foree and husband Michael, Courtney Campbell, Michael Conley and fiancé Kristin Wyllys, and Kevin Conley and wife Jordan; great grandchildren, Blessing A, Chloe Heard; Caedmon, Lincoln, Laurel, Dorisanne Kelley; Minor, Beau, Laney Miller; Gwyneth, Adelaide, Vivian, and Eleanor Foree; sister-in-law Josephine Clemmer and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bootsie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Doyle, two brothers Jordan and Woodrow Clemmer; two sisters Vivian Melkin, and Lois Marie "Tootsie" Price. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Melnyk and the staff of Hendrick Hospice Care for the excellent care they provided for Bootsie. The family will receive friends during visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, at Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 E. Ambler in Abilene. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, at Hillcrest Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Mumena Missions @ mumenamissions.org ; Zambia Medical Mission @ zambiamission.org ; or a . Memories may be made and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close