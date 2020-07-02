Brad Harvey Linneman, 50, beloved husband, brother, and uncle, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. This extraordinary man was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Brad was born and raised in Odessa, TX. He majored in Business at Southwest Texas State University and carried on the legacy of his family business, Drug Screen Compliance and Lou's Lab, serving the Odessa/Midland community and beyond. Brad was incredibly passionate about music. He collected guitars and played in many bands over the years; most notably, he played in Pretty Damn Good for many years with his best friends. He also collected classic cars, but his favorite was a 1976 original Chevrolet Corvette. Family was always Brad's top priority. He was head-over-heels for his wife Misti, and welcomed all of her family with open arms, especially his great niece and nephew who he absolutely adored. He also made family of his best friends Anthony and Jill Wood, who he and Misti spent much of their time with. He worked closely with his siblings and loved them dearly. He and Misti had bought land in Carlsbad for vacation with eventual plans for retirement. They loved camping and spending time on the lake with their great niece and nephew. Brad is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Louise. He is survived by his wife, Misti; his siblings, Carol and Stephen; nephew, Ryan; nieces, Sarah and Elizabeth (Asa); great nephew, Jayden; and great niece, Harper. A small service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens on the grassy area behind the mausoleum. Social distancing and masks are requested by the family to protect several family members that have compromised immune systems. Due to state limits of crowds, we can only have 50 people in the tents, but additional people may stand outside the tent in socially distanced groups, or you may sit in your car parked around the area, or parking is available in the open area west of the grassy area, and listen on your car radio tuned to FM 104.9. A live stream of the service will be available at www.sunsetodessa.com
for those who cannot attend. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Please visit the online guest book to share memories of Brad and condolences for the family, also at www.sunsetodessa.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to The Salvation Army.