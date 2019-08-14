Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Delao. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Funeral service 9:30 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Monahans Memorial Cemetery Monahans , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Brandon Delao, 33, of Midland, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Monahans Memorial Cemetery in Monahans, TX. Brandon was born on December 12, 1985 to Cynthia and Eric Delao in Odessa, TX. Brandon loved to play sports when he was growing up and was a natural athlete. He learned how to ride horses and mastered handling a rope at a young age. He participated in the AJRA (American Junior Rodeo Association) during school and roped in World Series team roping competitions winning numerous trophy saddles and other winnings on his favorite horse named Flip aka Flipper Man or Stupid, depending on Brandon's mood. Brandon's younger brother loved to team rope with him as Brandon was always coaching him trying to make him as good as himself. Brandon did not like to have his picture taken and was always cutting up, leaving one to think he didn't have a serious bone in his body, but he did, for he loved his family fiercely. He learned how to play golf and did not like to lose to Megan, which happened often. Brandon loved to take the boys to their baseball games and fishing, playing pool and hanging out with his brother. Brandon was a quiet person but if he befriended you, he was there for you for life. He is survived by his wife, Megan Hall Delao; sons, Braeson and Evan; mother, Cynthia Fine and fiancé Jim Perdue; brother, Augustus Ferguson-Inskeep; sister, Ryan Graham and husband Mark; brother, Dustin Inskeep; grandmother, Carolyn Ferguson; Linda Carter and husband Phil, son Shane; Sandra Ferguson; grandparents, Josie and Joe Delao; Aaron Delao and wife Pam, sons Grant and Jacob; Dion Delao, sons Dion, Matthew, Dakoda, and Ryan; Junior Delao and wife Amy, daughter Mandy, son Pearson; Derrick Delao; David Wilcox and Dan Wilcox; mother-in-law, Janie Satterfield and father-in-law, Randy Hall. He is preceded in death by his father, Eric Delao and grandfather, Harold Ferguson. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences can be made at

