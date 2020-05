Or Copy this URL to Share

Brandon Farris, 37 years old of Midland Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. No services will be held. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Billie Payne; two sons, David Payne Farris and Gary Payne Farris; his mother, Kim Collier and by one brother.



