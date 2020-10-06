Brandy Davis Snider 41 of Midland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born August 27, 1979 and was raised in San Angelo, Texas and graduated from Wall High School in 1998. She was a beloved mother to her children and many others. Those who knew Brandy could not help but love her amazing smile, heart, and caring soul. She had many accomplishments in life: State Cross Country and Track, state piano, Who's Who, editor of the school paper, National FFA, VP of Jr. Class, Homecoming court, student council, and UIL Journalism/Speech. She loved running, movie nights with her family, cooking (which was amazing). She loved helping at the school with PTA, Band mom, and anything else she could volunteer with. She started school drives at one of the companies she worked for. She loved decorating for the holidays and long walks with the dogs. She would support anyone in anything they wanted or needed to accomplish. She mastered flying by the seat of her pants. As a sister there are not even any words to express how wonderful she was. She is survived by her kids Makenzie, Cody, Jacob and wife Liz, Zack, Maddie and Abby; so many others that she treated as her own; grandchildren Hazel, Harrison and Layla; Mom Karon Davis; siblings Cherri Romo & ex-husband Chuck Romo, Bradley and his wife Lucie; cousins Keven & Brenda Bridges and their daughter Kailey. Niece and nephews Ryan, Levi, Luke and Melissa and her husband Jason and their daughter Arietta; special friends Gina Carlton, Kristal Caravo, and Heddie. She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and Daddy Dennis Davis. We have always said "Where is Brandy" but we will now forever know she is with her Lord and Savior. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Stonegate Christian Fellowship. Pallbearers will be Chuck Romo, Keven Bridges, Justin Carlton, Jerry "Woody" Woodfin, Patrick Willis, and Rosendo Arana. Donations can be made to her children Makenzie and Cody @ BBT Bank or a Domestic Violence Foundation of your choosing. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
