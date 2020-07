Brenda Joyce Hawkins, 60, of Midland, passed away June 27, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Brenda was born on December 17, 1959 to Willie Mae Gambel in Midland, Texas. A memorial service in her honor will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store