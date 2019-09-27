Brenda Kay Woodruff, 65, of Granbury passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Celebration of Life: 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Brenda was born on January 1, 1954 in Midland, Texas to Elmer and Dorthea Logsdon. She married Tommy J. Woodruff on May 26, 1973 in Midland, Texas. She loved spending time with her family and cherished her grandchildren. Brenda was a homebuilder and a member of StoneWater Church. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 46 years: Tommy J. Woodruff, sons: Christopher Woodruff and wife Marika, and Jeffrey Woodruff and wife Lisa Dennison, and grandchildren: Isaac, Emma, Asher, Sophia, and Ellis.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 27, 2019