Brenda Kay Woodruff

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Kay Woodruff.
Service Information
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX
76048
(817)-573-3000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Brenda Kay Woodruff, 65, of Granbury passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Celebration of Life: 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Brenda was born on January 1, 1954 in Midland, Texas to Elmer and Dorthea Logsdon. She married Tommy J. Woodruff on May 26, 1973 in Midland, Texas. She loved spending time with her family and cherished her grandchildren. Brenda was a homebuilder and a member of StoneWater Church. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 46 years: Tommy J. Woodruff, sons: Christopher Woodruff and wife Marika, and Jeffrey Woodruff and wife Lisa Dennison, and grandchildren: Isaac, Emma, Asher, Sophia, and Ellis.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.