Brenda Kendrick, 70 of Midland TX, passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020. Family will have a private viewing on Thursday May 7th and a private funeral service on Friday, May 8th at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. She is survived by her husband, John L. Kendrick; his son, Justin Kendrick; step-sons, John Kendrick Jr., Craig Kendrick and Jeff Kendrick; daughters, Ericka Wiggings and Courtney Flowers; step-daughters, Ureaka Keith and Tiffany Kendrick Nichalos; one sister, one brother, 20 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 6, 2020.
