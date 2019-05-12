Brenda Lee Fuller, 71, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on 02/09/2019. She was born on 05/22/1947 in Coleman, Texas. She graduated from Coleman High School in 1965. She worked at Lamesa National Bank, The Bottle Shop, and most recently at LoneStar Overnight as a courier. She enjoyed crafting, participating in the Women's Auxiliary club at the VFW in Midland, and spending time with her family. She loved her dogs and her grandchildren with all her heart. Brenda is survived by Barbara James, sister, Sandra (Brad) Calhoun, sister, Beckie (Gary) Grantham, sister, Joe LeMay (Kenny Davis), son, Jamie (Kenny) Raff, daughter, Cody Fuller, son, Tiffany Raff, Granddaughter, Brendan Fuller, Grandson, Klarissa Davis, Granddaughter. She was preceded in death by William James Waddell, Father, Dorothy (Cope) Waddell, Mother, James Darrell Waddell, brother, Justin Tyler Raff, Grandson . A Celebration of her life will be held at the VFW Post 2466 in Lubbock, Texas on May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 12, 2019