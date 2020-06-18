Brent Rushing, 34, of Lake Jackson, TX, passed from this earth to his heavenly home on Friday, June 12, 2020. A visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Brent Rushing was born on October 22, 1985 in Midland, TX. Brent was the son of Mark and Suzy Rushing, and Lanita and Michael Newberry. Brent grew up in Midland and graduated from Greenwood High School. Brent worked in the oil field for many years as a DDV supervisor. Later in his career, he became a Product Line Manager for the at Volt-Era Company. Brent was happily married to Nicole Sorell on July 4, 2015. Brent was a loving husband and a wonderful father. He was a kind and caring person and was loved by all of his friends and family. Brent was a published author. His book, The Garden, was published in 2011. Brent's hobbies included playing basketball, playing guitar, and writing code for an app that would provide the basketball statistics of NBA players. Brent was a sports fan and loved the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Cowboys. Brent is survived by his wife, Nicole Rushing, children Micayla Sanders, Keira Rushing, Caleb Rushing, and stepson, Bradon Sorell. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 18, 2020.