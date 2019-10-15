Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Ln Kyle , TX 78640 (512)-268-8200 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Ln Kyle , TX 78640 View Map Service 2:00 PM Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Ln Kyle , TX 78640 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Brian Ashley Madry, devoted father, loving husband, cherished son left this earth to join his family in heaven Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 38 in Austin, TX. Brian grew up in Midland and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1999. Brian studied massage therapy and photography at Midland College. He moved to Buda, Tx and reconnected with his best friend, Leslie Martin. They married and produced three wonderful children. Brian joined the Austin PD as a Ranger and worked downtown Austin until that program terminated. He then transferred to Austin Code Enforcement and his experience working in construction with his father helped him excel at this endeavor. When they decided to start a program on Lake Austin, they chose Brian to write and implement the procedures. Brian spent his days patrolling the lake with his friends from the police department. He loved his job and posted the most beautiful pictures of the lake on his Facebook page. As much as he loved his job, Brian loved his family more. Leslie was the love of his life and everyone knew of the love he had for her and his children. He loved woodworking and would complete the projects Leslie designed. If you knew Brian, you probably own something he made. He was generous with his time, his love and his creations. Brian was preceded in death by his niece Chelsea Lee Quain, grandmothers Jimmilee Coffee and Jewel Dee Madry. His is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Leslie, sons Xander and Bristol, and princess Emersyn Jewel Madry all of Buda. Also survived by his mother, Sue Coffee Madry of Midland, TX, father Tommy Madry and wife Melody of Albany, TX, sister Kim Earheart of Midland, TX, Jason Pritchett of Empire, GA. Uncles Ralph Madry and wife Diane of Midland and Randy Madry of San Angelo and a host of nieces and nephews that were crazy about their Uncle B-Diddy. Brian loved the Lord and shared his faith in Jesus openly. Please join us in sharing memories of Brian's remarkable life starting with a time of visitation, Saturday, October 12th, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX. Please return to Harrell Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13th, for his service at 2:00 p.m. Pallbearers entrusted with his care are Scott Hahn, Treston Smith , Glen Kreger, Daniel Armstrong, Todd Wilcox and Aurelio Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers are Brock Evans, Jose Delgado, Jason Pritchett and Brett Dwigans. Internment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Tx. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

