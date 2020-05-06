Brian was a very kind and gentle soul. He was a quiet and private person with a warm personality and a friendly smile. He was blessed with a big family and some very close friends who loved to laugh. He was a gifted and talented artist and his love of Art and Music was a big part of his life. His great wit, sense of humor and love of comedy was certainly a genetic gift coming from his Dad, Grandfathers, Uncles and Aunts along with his partners in comedy, his brother Joel, sister Trisha and many cousins and best friends. They kept us all amused anytime we gathered together. These are the memories of Brian we will forever cherish. He will always be much loved and so very missed. Rest in Peace Dear Brian. Brian is survived by his mother Carla S. Hobbs, sister Trisha Hobbs and brother Joel Hobbs (Jennifer), his niece and nephew as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He is preceded in death by his father Jerry F. Hobbs. In fulfilling Brian's wishes, the family has chosen cremation services. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Avalos- Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



