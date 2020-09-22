1/1
Brian Matthew Templeton
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Matthew Templeton, 40, graduated from his Earthly confines to his Heavenly reward on Sept. 17, 2020 in Azle, Tx. He died peacefully in his sleep after a day of joy spent with his parents and nephew visiting the family's hunting camp near Loving, Tx. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Rockwall Memorial Cemetery in Rockwell, Tx., where other family members are buried. A memorial service will be scheduled later in Midland, Tx., where Brian spent most of his life. Brian's former pastor Dr. Tim Walker of Northlake, TX is officiating. Brian was born on November 9, 1979 in Garland, Tx. He attended school there until his kindergarten year when the family moved to Midland in 1986. Early in his life, Brian was diagnosed as a high-functioning, intellectually-disabled person with emotional highs and lows. Under the special care of Dr. Eric Olson in Midland and a regimen of medications, Brian functioned at a high level of social ability and friendliness. His unique capabilities ranged from being able to tell time, but not count money. He read well, enjoying the morning comics (especially Beetle Bailey and Blondie) as Dad read the news pages. He also exercised an amazing vocabulary and carried on nonstop conversations. He also mimicked Popeye a lot and always got his pizza for Friday suppers. Interestingly, Brian was apolitical, but always got upset at anything on TV when President Trump was criticized. And, no, it was not because his parents brainwashed him; he was alert enough to think independently. His most notable trait was an awesome memory as he never forgot a name and could recall years later what you ate, wore and did on a specific day in the past. It could sometimes backfire as he remembered the bad with the good. We constantly worked on the rule of never discussing "death, divorce, sex, or taxes." He made everyone around him a better person with his infectious laugh (from comics to PBS programs), name recall, handshakes (fist bumps in the Covid-19 age), and his "glad-to-meet-you" greetings. He had special friends at convenience stores he and his father often visited for treats on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Brian most enjoyed going on family trips, simply enjoying his CDs of Willie Nelson, John Denver and Kenny Rogers, watching the scenery, talking in the car, sleeping at motels, and eating at restaurants. Many of these were guy trips with Dad to any close-by towns. He was like a compass with a natural sense of east, west, north, or south, often telling his Dad he was going the wrong way. Movies were a favorite of Brian's as he could quote whole dialogue sections such as "You can't handle the truth" from A Few Good Men. For forty years, Brian made his brother, Dad, and Mom better persons. All of us liked going to the Texas State Fair to see Brian's buddy Big Tex every year, but he just missed it for this year. Brian was most importantly known for his belief in Jesus Christ as he would often sing "Victory in Jesus," "Jesus, Name Above All Names" and other songs learned at Emmaus meetings (He went on a Chrysalis in 1997) and his beloved Spirit Wind Methodist Choir tours. He had a sense of music that led him to run through all vocal parts of a song from his keen memory, including all verses and instrumental segments. He had a special bond with his brother Mark, who was always protecting him and mentoring him. They truly loved each other. Brian graduated from Midland Robert E. Lee High School in 2002, earned the Star rank in Boy Scouts, played Challenger League softball, swam in Special Olympic competitions, sang in church choirs and completed two 60 mile, 11-day treks at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He sang the National Anthem at MISD Track and Field Day and Special Olympics swim meets. Preceding him in death were his beloved grandparents, Chuck and Ann Templeton and C.D. "Duane" Firmin; his uncles, Phil Firmin and John Templeton; and his aunt, Donna Alexander Templeton. He is survived by his parents, Bob and Lois Templeton of Azle, Tx,; his brother Mark David Templeton, his wife Candace and their son Trevor Nathan of Lewisville, Tx; his grandmother, Eileen Firmin of Mesquite, Tx. (formerly of Perryton, Tx.); his uncle, Charles Templeton of Odessa, Tx.; his aunt Allie Templeton of Sugar Land, Tx.; his uncle Tom Templeton and his children Sharon and Keith of Washington state; and his uncle Mike Firmin, his wife Evasue and daughter Jennifer Firmin of Garland, Tx. The family thanks Dr. Eric Olson and Dr. Cheryl Vallie of Midland for their special care of Brian, MARC Inc. of Midland and Daybreak Care Services of Fort Worth/Tarrant County for their care over the years, the Midland Hi Sky Emmaus Community of Midland, and all former teachers and other caregivers. The family requests any tributes to Brian be directed toward MARC Inc. of Midland, the Spirit Wind Choir, or any mental health care organization of your choice. White's Funeral Home in Azle Tx. is coordinating the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rockwall Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Azle - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
September 21, 2020
Sending my prayers. I will always remember meeting Brian at Rusk one weekend. You and Brian stopped by the office to let me know you were going to your classroom to work. I have always felt very blessed to have known him. I always enjoyed visiting with him. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers as I truly know and feel your loss. Love and miss you. Vickie Shenk
Vickie Shenk
Friend
September 21, 2020
Brian’s obituary was so special highlighting his remarkable life, talents and kindness. So very sorry for your loss. Linda & Tommy Tatom
Linda Tatom
Friend
September 21, 2020
Prayers from our family to yours. You taught my daughter Jennifer, she a to still talks about you. My husband has been on the board at MARC for many years and they mean so much to our family. Know that you have many people praying and thinking about you at this time.
Sabrina Wright
Friend
September 21, 2020
So very sorry to see the loss of your precious son. A true gift among Gods chosen
Carolyn Quine
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Andrew Firmin
Family
September 20, 2020
Troy Pardue
Friend
September 20, 2020
Lois and family,
What a wonderful and thoughtful tribute to Brian! He was loved so very much by his family and blessed to be your son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend of many!
God knew those who would also be able to nurture and love ❤ him like no one else could!!! This is so sudden and heartbreaking and we send our deepest condolences! Brian must be worshiping Jesus as I write this and singing with the angels!!!!!!
Love, Wes and Debbie Logan
Debbie Logan
Friend
September 19, 2020
Brian was a very special man. He brought joy to those who knew him. My prayers are with his family.
Diane Morrow
Friend
September 19, 2020
Brian always amazed me with his very detailed memorys. He knew the names of my whole family, all my pets and even every meal that we ever shared with each other. In my first days of Spirit Wind Brian had such a great way of making everyone smile with him. Brian will be truly missed.
Kelsey Childress
Friend
September 19, 2020
Lois and family, my heart hurts with you as you say an earthly goodbye to Brian. What a blessing he was to you and you were to him! Brian had an unforgettable spirit that drew people in, and I know his absence leaves a hole in your family. I rejoice that you will see sweet Brian again in eternal life as he proclaimed his savior so readily. I'm praying for your comfort and peace in the coming days. Kathy
Kathy Knowles
Friend
September 18, 2020
May the Love of God be with you and all of Brian's family. Brian will always be a part of our hearts. Love, Mary and John Rhodes
Mary Rhodes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved