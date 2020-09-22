Lois and family,

What a wonderful and thoughtful tribute to Brian! He was loved so very much by his family and blessed to be your son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend of many!

God knew those who would also be able to nurture and love ❤ him like no one else could!!! This is so sudden and heartbreaking and we send our deepest condolences! Brian must be worshiping Jesus as I write this and singing with the angels!!!!!!

Love, Wes and Debbie Logan

Debbie Logan

Friend