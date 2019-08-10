Brit Carl Edwards, age 66 of Midland, passed away Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. He was born November 27, 1952 in Midland, Texas to the late William and Geri Edwards. He was raised and educated in Midland, graduating from Midland Lee High School. Brit is survived by his son, Mike Edwards and wife Wendy of Key West, FL; daughter, Kim Watkins and husband Lyndal of Midland, TX; four brothers, Dan Edwards and wife Sabrina, Craig Edwards and wife Jodi, Kelly Edwards and wife Kristi and Tim Edwards and wife Bahola; and two grandchildren, Addyson and Kyler Watkins; as well as several nieces and nephews A memorial service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Valley View Baptist Church; 5500 FM 1213, Midland, TX. A barbecue dinner will follow at 7:00 p.m. at Dan & Sabrina's residence. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hospice of Midland and their nurses Mandy, Lori and Traci who took care of Mr. Edwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Midland. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 10, 2019