Bryan Landon Oden
Bryan Landon Oden, 54, of Midland passed away September 26, 2020. Viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
