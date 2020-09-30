Bryan Landon Oden (54) of Midland, TX passed away on September 26, 2020. Viewing will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland and will conclude with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland with Fr. Rodney officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 MT (3:00 TX time) at Resthaven Cemetery in Lovington, New Mexico. Bryan was born on August 22, 1966 in Lovington, NM to Lee and Belinda Oden. He was a spunky little boy and was a joyous handful growing up. He graduated from Lovington HS in 1984 and with thoughts of supporting his soon-to-be born son, Justin, decided that the oilfield in Denver City was calling. He began his career working derricks, and other entry-level positions until he found his niche operating the reverse unit for Production Fishing and Oil Tool Rental. In 1996 on a trip into Denver City Motor Parts to pick up parts for the unit, he met Roseann Cook not realizing at first that she was soon to become the love of his life. They began dating and were married on June 29, 1997. Her teaching career and his oilfield career meshed perfectly as their lives intertwined and they worked hard to make a family with Justin when he could visit since he lived with his mother in Hobbs. Bryan loved his work. He would listen to the sound of the reverse unit motor and would identify problems, often finding ways to stop them before they held fast. When he did get a chance and something was plugging the oil well, he would excitedly get to do a fishing job. He loved the challenge and problem-solving that these kinds of jobs would entail. He became so good at it that he decided he was up for a different challenge. When the opportunity presented itself, he went to work for Occidental Petroleum (Oxy) in Denver City as a Work-Over Completion Specialist (WOC). He used his problem-solving skills guiding workers on multiple rigs at once. Soon, he was promoted to Logistics Coordinator (LOC) where he was working with the WOCs while also assisting the Well Servicing Superintendent. Once again fate intervened. Just before January, 2012, Bryan was offered a promotion to Leader Downhole--Permian EOR Odessa. The catch was a move to Midland. Having lived in Denver City for well over 25 years, the move was an adjustment for both him and Roseann but it was an exciting challenge and opportunity that neither wanted to pass up. Bryan is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Roseann; his son, Justin and his two children Marlee and Jude Oden all of Hobbs, NM; his father, Granvil Lee Oden of Lovington, NM; his brother-in-law Coady Tinley of Hobbs; his "favorite" sister Dawn Marquez with husband, Frank and their two sons Lucas and Nicolas all of Odessa; with Roseann being one of 8 children, he has numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Bryan is preceded in death by his mother Belinda Oden, sister Gayla Tinley, nephew Shaun Tinley, a sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law on Roseann's side. Bryan has left behind an extensive community of friends, family and loved ones. He has touched many lives as evidenced by all the support, prayers, and love the family has received. The family would like to express their deep, heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers, phone calls, messages, food, flowers and love. Bryan's life was a true blessing for all who knew him. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
