Buford Earl Parrish, 85, of Midland, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Branch @ npw. Funeral services will be held at 4:00pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Parrish; daughters, Mary Schultz and Debbie Clodfelter.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019